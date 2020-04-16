Welcoming, isn’t it? This abandoned underground mine in Beaverdell, B.C. was likely built in the late 1800s. (Youtube)

Beaverdell, B.C. home to underground mine over a century old

YouTube channel 'British Columbia Ghost Mines' explores abandoned mine in the south east valley

Looking for a place to take your self isolation to the next level? This abandoned mine in Beaverdell has got you covered — literally.

Beaverdell is only an hour and a half drive from Penticton. (Google Maps)

Brought to the eyes of the internet in 2015 by the vlogger who runs the aptly named YouTube channel “British Columbia Ghost Mines,” the mine was likely part of initial ore prospecting that began in the Beaverdell area in the late 1880s.

Now empty and abandoned, the mine is open for exploration. Check it out:

