Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department promotes deputy to chief

Beaver Creek’s fire department has a new fire chief.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) announced on Thursday, Jan. 23 that Mike Kobus has been appointed by the ACRD board to the position of fire chief of the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department (BCVFD) for a three-year term.

Kobus has been a volunteer member of the BCVFD since 1992, serving the last 12 years as deputy fire chief.

Long-term fire chief Charlie Starratt retired at the end of November 2019 after serving for 37 years with the department. As per the ACRD’s fire chief recruitment policy, a “competitive recruitment process” was conducted by a new recruitment commitee, and Kobus was recommended for the position.

READ MORE: Alberni Valley fire chief, captain retire after decades of service

The ACRD board of directors unanimously endorsed the appointment at a Wednesday, Jan. 22 meeting.

Kobus said that he is “excited” about the opportunity.

“I’ve been in the hall for 27 years,” he explained. “Charlie [Starratt] was an amazing chief. To have this history and to be able to take us to the next level as a fire department…I’m excited about it.”

Kobus has an extensive background in fire rescue services at a local, regional and provincial level. As deputy chief, he played a key role in fire department operations, including developing training programs and policies, training volunteer members and coordinating and directing activities of the department.

READ MORE: Saluting Beaver Creek’s finest

John McNabb, ACRD director for Beaver Creek, echoed Kobus’s excitement.

“His years of experience and dedication to the department will continue to support an excellent atmosphere that encourages new members to join,” said McNabb in a press release. “Our department could not operate without the hard work and dedication of all its volunteer members.

“The residents of Beaver Creek are very proud of our fire department and appreciate the efforts of all volunteers to keep our community safe.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter