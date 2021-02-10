Beaver Creek firefighters train with pump truck

Justice Institute instructor introduces newbies to new skill

  • Feb. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Viewers gain a unique perspective of how Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s pumper truck operates during a training session Feb. 6–7, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE KOBUS)

Firefighters with the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department received some rare training over the weekend. Chief Mike Kobus brought in an instructor from the Justice Institute of B.C. to assist with pump training. The instructor lives on Vancouver Island and was able to come to the Alberni Valley.

“We put some new people through some training,” Kobus said. “With COVID-19 we haven’t been able to do outside training,” so they were fortunate to be able to bring someone in, he added.

The training was also a good refresher for more seasoned members of the department. “There’s some people who have a little more knowledge and some that are brand, spanking new on learning certain aspects of pumping,” he said.

susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni Valley News

 

Beaver Creek volunteer firefighters receive pumper truck training from an instructor during a practice Feb. 6–7, 2021 weekend. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE KOBUS)

Firefighters from Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department practice their pumper truck aim in the field beside the firehall over the Feb. 6–7, 2021 weekend. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE KOBUS)

Previous story
North Okanagan public safety, environmental groups get government grants
Next story
Two decommissioned mines could be harming the water and aquatic life at Babine Lake

Just Posted

Most Read