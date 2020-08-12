Houston resident, Naomi Himech captured this beautiful sunrise while camping recently on Babine Lake. Himech commented, “I started watching the sunrise about 4:15 a.m from bed, by 5 a.m I just couldn’t resist it anymore and had to get up and take some pictures.”
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map