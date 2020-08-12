Sunrise on Babine Lake

Beautiful sunrise

Houston resident, Naomi Himech captured this beautiful sunrise while camping recently on Babine Lake. Himech commented, "I started watching the sunrise about 4:15 a.m from bed, by 5 a.m I just couldn't resist it anymore and had to get up and take some pictures."

  • Aug. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston resident, Naomi Himech captured this beautiful sunrise while camping recently on Babine Lake. Himech commented, “I started watching the sunrise about 4:15 a.m from bed, by 5 a.m I just couldn’t resist it anymore and had to get up and take some pictures.”

Houston Today

Previous story
Qualicum Beach councillor files court petition against the town
Next story
UPDATE: Former Chilliwack city councillor’s breach of trust case resolved using ‘alternative measures’

Just Posted

Most Read