Beautiful day for a ski in Burns Lake

More snow, more grooming. The Omineca Ski Club has been busy. The Boulder, Creekside Glide, Dog Trails, the Cedar and Spud are all groomed. What a day to climb up Spud and enjoy the spectacular view. If you haven't purchased a membership yet it's not too late. For more information email info@ominecaskiclub.ca. (Submitted photo)

  • Jan. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

More snow, more grooming. The Omineca Ski Club has been busy. The Boulder, Creekside Glide, Dog Trails, the Cedar and Spud are all groomed. What a day to climb up Spud and enjoy the spectacular view. If you haven’t purchased a membership yet it’s not too late. For more information email info@ominecaskiclub.ca. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Lake Country’s year in review – December
Next story
August: Forestry firefighters save raptor rehab centre

Just Posted

Most Read