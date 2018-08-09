Beat the heat on Miracle Treat Day in Courtenay

Thursday, Aug. 9 is Miracle Treat Day at participating Dairy Queen locations across Canada.
With soaring high temperatures, it’s a perfect day for an ice cream treat and to support a great cause. Check out the details here:
Thursday, Aug. 9 is Miracle Treat Day at participating Dairy Queen locations across Canada.
Thursday, Aug. 9 is Miracle Treat Day at participating Dairy Queen locations across Canada.
With soaring high temperatures, it’s a perfect day for an ice cream treat and to support a great cause. Check out the details here:
Small grass fire may also have been caused by discarded cigarette
To the editor;
BC Wildfire crews are fighting the blaze
Volunteer rescue society responds to busy of calls on B.C. Day
Kidder's daughter says the Superman actress' death has been ruled a suicide.
This year 4-H BC has introduced a new project unit to the 4-H beef division and it has some 4-H members excited to take this new project unit on.
The following are the highlights from the July 19, 2018 Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Board Meeting.