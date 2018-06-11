Photo courtesy RDEK.

Bears snack on illegally dumped meat at transfer station

RDEK urges Tie Lake Transfer Station users to properly dispose their garbage

A local sow grizzly bear and her cub helped themsleves to a meal at the Tie Lake Transfer Station after someone carelessly dumped good and rotten meat into the metal pile, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

A freezer full of rotten meat was dumped there earlier this week, while a pile of meat, which looked scraps from an animal that had recently been butchered, was also dropped off within the last 24 hours.

Both actions occured with prominent bear sighting signage in the area on site.

The RDEK says the meat-dumping — whether it’s being used to purposefully bait bears or whether it’s a case of negligence — is ‘totally unacceptable’.

The meat and attractants have been cleaned up and the B.C. Conservation Officers Service was on site for several hours on Friday, but did not find the bears.

The RDEK reminds the public to put garbage and attractants into the transtor bin and to lock the door.

