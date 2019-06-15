Bears have killed a total of 17 between 1986 and 2018. However, the number of complaints about bears has risen sharply, and so has the number of bears killed by enforcement actions. For a period of 2017 to 2018, an annual average of 503 black bears were put down (Black Press File).

Bears have killed 17 humans in British Columbia between 1986 and 2018, according to statistics from the ministry of environment and climate change strategy. They also show one human fatality between 2016 and 2018. Looking beyond British Columbia, bears have killed 25 humans in the United States and Canada between 1997 and 2017, according to wideopenspaces.com.

In British Columbia, bears have injured a total of 222 people between 1986 and 2018 with 50 recorded injuries between 2016 and 2018.

The number of complaints about bears, meanwhile, have gone up significantly. Consider the average annual of complaints about black bears. Between 1992 and 1996, it was 8,280. Between 1997 and 2001, it rose to 9,017. Between 2002 and 2006, it rose to 11,785. Between 2007 and 2011, it rose to 18,824. It has since dropped slightly, but it remains at a high level. Between 2012 and 2016, the number of complaints stood at 17,763. Between 2017 and 2018, it stood at 17,742.

Not surprisingly, the number of black bears killed through enforcement actions has gone up. Between 2007 and 2011, the average number of black bears killed stood 479. It rose to 525 between 2012 and 2016, and stood at 503 for the period 2017 to 2018.

