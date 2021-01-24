Bears and cougar warning boards created for Okanagan residents

RDOS and Penticton will have the signboards and posters available this spring

David Kassian and Zoe Kirk show off new signage that will be available to neighbourhoods in high wildlife corridors. (Zoe Kirk photos)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS), WildSafeBC and the City of Penticton have some new tools to help alert residents when there is wildlife in the area.

Signboard images and posters will be available for neighbourhoods in wildlife corridors like Heritage Hills and Faulder in Summerland.

Spring and fall are the prime times for wildlife to be lured into communities looking for easy meals; however, right now is coyote mating season which makes them more aggressive to go into yards looking for pets to eat.

Several rural residents in Penticton and Summerland have taken to social media to warn about coyotes jumping their fences and getting into their yards.

The signs will alert residents when and why wildlife is active in and around their neighbourhoods.

A section of blank space on the signs allows for additional details to be posted, such as the date, locations and what wildlife activity is taking place.

In the spring of 2021, smaller laminated posters will be available to developments, communities and subdivisions with homeowners associations that are located in wildlife interface areas like Heritage Hills and Faulder.

These smaller images can be mounted on local notice boards. Homeowners associations or community champions will ensure the posters are put up in a timely manner and taken down when the danger has passed.

If you live in the RDOS and wish to be on the list to receive posters, please email the RDOS WildSafeBC Community Coordinator at zkirk@rdos.bc.ca or call 250-490-4110.

For City of Penticton residents, wildlife inquiries can be sent to publicworks@penticton.ca, or by calling 250-490-2500.

