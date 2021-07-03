Bear trapped by BC Conservation officers after ransacking home in Mission

Sgt. Todd Hunter warns bear was 'very habituated' and returned within hours

These black bears were spotted in Mission on May 4, climbing a backyard tree to get into some bird seed. Facebook photo.

A bear who burglarized a Mission home for food has been trapped by the BC Conservation Service, mere hours after a trap was set.

The bear kept returning to the rural home on Kontney Road in the Miracle Valley neighbourhood near Cascade Falls, and conservation officers set a trap this morning.

“That bear went in there right away, which is not good. The bear is very habituated,” said Sgt. Todd Hunter. “It got into the house, so that was obviously a public safety risk.”

If nothing changes, bears will end up having to be killed by the service, he said.

Hunter said that people need to step up when it comes to maintaining attractants, and the service has received frequent calls in the rural areas from Harrison Mill all the way to the Maple Ridge boundary.

The issues primarily arise from hobby farms with chicken coops, goats, sheep or other livestock with un-contained feed, said Hunter, “anything that’s left unsecured.”

“The best thing to do is have electric fencing.”

Tips on how to secure attractants can be found here.

PHOTOS: Mission’s black bears awake from winter snooze, B.C. Conservation officer urges responsibility

@portmoodypigeonpatrick.penner@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission City Record