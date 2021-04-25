Bear takes a walk through Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park

Video captures four-legged creature out for a stroll through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25

A resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility caught a video of a bear wandering through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25. (Joyce Schnurr video)

Last night a bear took a walk after dark.

At a Spallumcheen mobile home at Palisades Park.

To see what it could see.

Apologies to Freddy Cannon and his 1962 hit song Palisades Park, about an amusement park, but Joyce Schnurr, a resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility off Pleasant Valley Road near the industrial park, captured a video of a bear going through a yard just before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

Schnurr shared the video to the Armstrong Community Information Facebook group which led another woman to post a picture of a similar-looking bear photographed at 2:20 a.m. at Highland Park, all the way across town.

Bears, of course, are waking up from their hibernation. This is a good time to remind residents to keep garbage and such away from wandering bears who are looking for food.

P.S. The song Palisades Park, music trivia fans, was written by Chuck Barris of The Gong Show fame. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard charts and was Cannon’s biggest song of his career.

