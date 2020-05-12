Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

A brown bear was seen walking down Olympus Way in West Kelowna on May 11, 2020. (Contributed)

A bruin was spotted cruising through the residential area of Rose Valley, in West Kelowna, on Monday, May 11.

A watchful resident posted the sighting to Facebook warning neighbours of its whereabouts. This wildlife encounter serves as a reminder to keep neighbourhoods safe by managing attractants around homes, including household garbage and fruit trees.

Conservation Officers confirm bears have already been spotted in several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna.

“This is the time of year bears come out of hibernation, hungry, and looking for food,” said RDCO waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart. “The best advice if you live in an area susceptible to wildlife is to reduce your risk of conflict and take responsibility for your trash.”

On Saturday, three bears were seen strolling near Enderby in the North Okanagan.

Daniel Taylor