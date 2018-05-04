Bear spotted in Glen Mountain neighbourhood in Abbotsford

A bear-sighting today (Friday) in Abbotsford highlights the need to keep food attractants out of the way from the hungry creatures.

Jennifer Cooksley had just dropped off her kids at her mom’s house and was on her way to work when she spotted a bear in the driveway of a home on St. Moritz Way in east Abbotsford.

She pulled over and snapped a quick couple of photos of the bear ambling through the residential area.

Bear sightings in Abbotsford can be fairly regular in the area starting at this time of the year and into the fall, as they seek out easily accessible food sources.

Last year, conservation officer Don Stahl said Sumas Mountain in Abbotsford has a population of 30 to 50 bears.

There were 130 reported sightings in the community in 2016 and, up to mid-June 2017, there had been 112 such reports.

Residents who live near areas where bears could be present are advised to take down their bird feeders, as the food attracts bears.

In area close to large expanses of wilderness, it is also advised that residents keep their garbage cans locked away and refrain from placing them at the curb until the morning of pickup.

If a bear or cougar is being aggressive, citizens are asked to call local police. Otherwise, to report a sighting, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.