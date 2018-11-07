Bear sighting near Bastion Elementary in Salmon Arm prompts caution

A bear was sighted in the neighbourhood of Bastion Elementary School during the evening of Nov. 6, near 20 Avenue NE and 22 Street NE in Salmon Arm. The school is advising residents be cautious until it is confirmed the bear is gone. (File photo)

While not quite roaming around the property, a bear was seen in the neighbourhood of Bastion Elementary School last night and staff is reminding residents of the area – and parents – to be bear aware.

Sometime during the evening of Nov. 6, a bear sighting was reported near the area of 20 Avenue NE and 22 Street NE, just a few blocks north of the school. The school released a notice to parents and other residents in the area advising them to be cautious until the bear is confirmed to be gone from the neighbourhood.

“We’re being safety conscious, because we have had bears walk through the woods near the school once in a while. We’re just reminding families in the neighbourhood to be bear aware,” says Gillian Rasmuson, a secretary with the school.

The notice released by Bastion staff gives the following tips to anyone who encounters a bear:

Survey the area for cubs, and never get between a mother and her cubs.

Back away slowly and maintain visual of the animal.

Discard anything in your hand or on your person as a delay tactic.

The bear was not spotted on Bastion school grounds, but staff still say people in the area should be cautious. The school also advises parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops or walk with them to school if they have concerns.

Rasmuson also notes that deer and other animals have been known to frequent the school grounds and students are taught to respect wildlife and keep their distance, both for safety and to avoid disturbing wildlife.

