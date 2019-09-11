Bear shot in Houston

Constable Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP detachment confirmed today, Sept. 11, 2019 a young bear by the river was shot. "Unfortunately the bear had become a nuisance and we attempted to scare it away several times and we had numerous calls from residents," said Smaill. End result the bear was destroyed and disposed of. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Sep. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Constable Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP detachment confirmed today, Sept. 11, 2019 a young bear by the river was shot. “Unfortunately the bear had become a nuisance and we attempted to scare it away several times and we had numerous calls from residents,” said Smaill. End result the bear was destroyed and disposed of. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Constable Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP detachment confirmed today, Sept. 11, 2019 a young bear by the river was shot. “Unfortunately the bear had become a nuisance and we attempted to scare it away several times and we had numerous calls from residents,” said Smaill. End result the bear was destroyed and disposed of. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘It’s time the courts step up’: Williams Lake mayor and council tackle crime problem
Next story
Minister of Education wants to fast-track rebuild of destroyed Kamloops school

Just Posted

Most Read