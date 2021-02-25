Bear seen at Park Avenue Elementary School field in Nanaimo

Students being advised to walk in groups and avoid the bushes

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is advising families to be cautious after a bear was spotted outside a south Nanaimo school this morning.

The bear was spotted at the back field of Park Avenue Elementary School on Eighth Street at 7:30 a.m., according to a social media post and B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified, said Dale Burgos, school district spokesperson.

The school is operating “business as usual” although Burgos said whether recess will occur has not yet been determined.

“Once we hear from conservation and once the school knows the situation I think we’ll make a determination then,” said Burgos.

Students walking to and from the school are reminded to walk in groups, stick to the roads and not walk through the bushes.

Burgos said he hasn’t heard of any other bear sightings in recent weeks.

