Bear proof garbage cans for Duck Pond

Four-way stop on works list

More traffic safety measures are coming to Houston with the approval by council of a four-way stop. It’ll be located on the intersection of 13th Street and Poulton Ave.

Road works doesn’t impress

Sealcoating planned by the District this year for Houston Estates, Gushwa Crescent and other roads hasn’t impressed at least two residents.

“A resident stated that he did not approve of the proposed seal coating as part of the 2019 Capital Roadworks Program planned for Houston Estates, Gushwa Crescent and other roads in that area,” indicate council minutes from July 2.

“He further expressed his displeasure with seal coating and recommended that the roads be repaved instead.”

A Gushwa Crescent added that “his preference [was] that tax dollars not be utilized to seal coat gravel roads.”

Debris cleanup queried

Councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld reported that he had two queries regarding a timeline for debris clean up on private property as well as the installation of bear proof garbage cans at the duck pond, the latter intent being to eliminate garbage spillage.

He also added his pleasure at the new banners installed in the downtown area.

Vehicle to be purchased

Council has approved the purchase of one additional vehicle for use by the public works department at an amount not to exceed $22,909.