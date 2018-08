A local resident said the bear has been spotted in the North Langley neighbourhood eating fruit.

A bear was spotted in the Yorkson area on Tuesday evening. (Robert Currie photo)

A Langley man spotted a bear in his driveway on Tuesday evening and it’s no stranger to the neighbourhood, he says.

Robert Currie sent photos of the bear to the Langley Advance, noting that it’s been seen in the neighbourhood feasting on ripening fruit.

He captured photos of the bear in the 20600 block of 95A Avenue.

“Initially, the bear was spooked and climbed halfway up a tree but eventually came down and wandered back into the Yorkson Creek watershed,” he said.