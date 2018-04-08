Bear Mountain Parkway to open Tuesday evening

Public will be able to access new roadway after 7 p.m.

A map showing the soon to be completed Bear Mountain Parkway. (Map courtesy of the City of Langford)

The Bear Mountain Parkway project is almost complete.

The new roadway will open to traffic just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.

“The City is excited to open this major connector on the north side of Langford,” said Michelle Mahovlich, Langford’s director of engineering. “Coupled with the Millstream overpass completion slated for later this month, the City expects improvements to the overall pedestrian and vehicle network.”

But until the roadway officially opens Tuesday evening, she noted, “the public is asked to refrain from entering the active construction area of the project which extends approximately 3.5 kilometres from the Leigh Road Interchange to the Bear Mountain Resort village area at Country Club Way.”

Crews began work on the project in October 2016 with Windley Contracting awarded the construction contract.

The project was originally estimated to be completed by the end of 2017 but crews were not able to complete weather-dependent work within that time frame.

