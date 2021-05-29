Bear family last seen in Surrey likely crossed Fraser River after being ‘harrassed’ out of Pitt Meadows

An advocacy group is asking Surrey residents who see a family of bears to report them to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

In a release from the Fur-Bearers, it says the it and the conservation service his hoping to return the family back to their home.

“Pitt Meadows area residents reported that the mom and two yearlings had been harassed out of their home area by people trying to photograph/video them and off-leash dogs. It is likely they crossed the Fraser River, and were last seen in Surrey.”

Fur-Bearers says it’s “important to act quickly, as the cubs will soon be dispersing and the chances of successfully returning the family home diminish with time.”

People are asked to call the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277 if they see the bear family.

VIDEO: Family of bears roam Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood, May 23, 2021

Last week (May 22) a family of bears were caught on video in Fleetwood, near 164th Street and 85th Avenue.

On May 20, another video was posted to Facebook showing a family of bears near 96th Avenue and 182A Street.

Fur-Bearers is also reminding people to secure trash and other attractants, keep dogs leashed and allow wildlife to be wild, adding common attractants include bird feeders, pet food, BBQs and fridges/freezers. Also, trying to get close for photos and videos is dangerous for the animals.

“Keep yourself and wildlife safe. Give bears lots of space.”

Surrey Now Leader