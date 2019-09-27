Beam structure goes up for new Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters

Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR) is beaming more than just a smile as they’re one step closer to having their rescue headquarters built.

After weeks of setting the foundation, the steel beams that will serve as the building’s frame are currently being installed by M & R Contractor Ltd.

The structure at the corner of Clinton Street and Greig Ave. will have two floors that are expected to include five vehicle bays, an office, drying room, tool room, radio room, showers, a kitchen and specialized training facilities, such as an exercise room and climbing infrastructure.

Over the years, SAR has grown to become one of B.C.’s most sophisticated Search and Rescue organizations, saving lives across the North. As they expand, they have been forced to store their inventory of gear, trucks, watercraft, trailers, ROV and other items in four different locations across town. By having everything in one place, it will help with emergency response times and create a comfortable gathering space for SAR volunteers.

SAR purchased the undeveloped 13,000-square foot lot in 2017 and has since been working to make their vision of a headquarters a reality.

As SAR is a volunteer-dependent organization, the construction of their building was made possible with donations from the community. SAR is still looking for donations to continue their project, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Want to donate or know more? Find Terrace SAR on Facebook or email them at terraceSARhall@gmail.com

