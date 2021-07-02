Beach-side vaccinations offered in South Surrey and at Cultus Lake

COVID-19 immunization will be offered to anyone 12 and older who is eligible

How about a little vaccine with your volleyball?

Beach-goers in South Surrey and Chilliwack – 12 and older – who still need to be immunized against COVID-19 are invited to poke a hole in that perfect summer tan next week, when Fraser Health sets up clinics at Surrey’s Crescent Beach and the main beach at Cultus Lake in the eastern Fraser Valley.

These easily accessible, beach-side clinics aim to meet people where they are, or will be, congregating during the summer season, notes a release issued by the health authority Friday (July 2) afternoon.

The beach-side jabs, the release continues, “are another example of unique immunization clinics we have implemented in our communities to help ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone who is eligible to receive it.”

Beach-side clinic locations:

South Surrey

Tuesday, July 6

12160 Beecher St., Crescent Beach

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cultus Lake

Friday, July 9

Main Beach, Cultus Lake

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Those attending the beach-side immunization clinics are reminded to take precautions from the heat, including wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and having something to eat and drink prior to their appointment.

Fraser Health is offering walk-in appointments at its clinics to anyone 12 years and older for first dose immunization.

If you qualify for your second dose and the clinic has capacity, your name will be added to a virtual wait list. Clinics are updated and added throughout the week. Visit here for locations.

Peace Arch News