Beach Cruise on course for Sunday

Sparkle and shine.

In its first two days Western Canada’s premier three-day auto show, the Peach City Beach Cruise, has already had thousands of visitors traversing Lakeshore Drive, Main Street and Rotary Park to take in the automotive delights.

“This is just outrageous, it’s going to take another day just to get too see everything and there’s a whole bunch more happening tomorrow,” said Beth Armstrong Saturday afternoon having come from Alberta just to take in the show with her “car fanatic” husband Lloyd. “We’ve been to a lot of shows before – big ones too – but this really takes the cake.

“This is our first time but believe me we’ll be back, oh yes.”

The fun began Friday as vehicle owners registered for this year’s sold out event (over 800 vintage and collector vehicles) during the day there was live entertainment, a winding road cruise for the adventurous and finally the Beach to Beach Parade from Skaha to Okanagan lakes.

During the day Saturday the vehicles were on display to give the public a chance to vote on their favourites.

“We thought this would be an awesome show to come to, it’s a beautiful city and we’re very happy to be here for the first time,” said Neil Muir, president of the Quesnel Prospectors Car Club. “We’ve never done Penticton before and we’ve always talked about coming here so six of us got together and trailered down and we love it here, we love Penticton, the people here and the weather’s been absolutely gorgeous.”

About why the growing popularity with such shows Muir said: “It’s enthusiasts with cars. I mean the old cars are classics and people want to be here with these cars and everyone with cars here is beautiful.”

As well as the Beach Cruise the always popular Old Boys and Their Toys with vintage tractors, machinery and stationary engines is set up at Lakawanna Park.

Action gets underway Sunday morning at 7 a.m. with the VIP (Very Important Pancake) breakfast in Gyro Park put on by the Penticton firefighters union local in support of the its many worthwhile causes.

Entertaiment will follow with the closing ceremonies starting at 11 a.m. and the trophy presentations as well as the draw for the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre Harley Davidson motorcycle taking place then.