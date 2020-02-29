Be More Than a Bystander program visits CSS

Cheryl Thomas and Brenda Griffiths of Changes That Heal brought the Be More Than a Bystander presentation, in conjunction with the B.C. Lions, to Clearwater Secondary School recently, where they discussed violence toward girls and women. Photo submitted

On Feb. 11 Changes That Heal brought the BC Lions to the Clearwater Secondary School (CSS) for a second time to share the valuable Be More Than a Bystander program with local high school students. The first time they went to CSS was in 2014.

The Be More Than a Bystander campaign is a very successful program that grew out of a partnership between the BC Lions and Ending Violence Association of B.C.

Following an interactive presentation to the whole high school at an assembly, a smaller group of student leaders attended a break-out session. The students had a discussion about the various situations that might arise. The students in both the assembly and the breakout session were very enthusiastic and came up with thoughtful responses to the questions posed by the Lions.

Changes That Heal would like to thank Darren Coates and the CSS staff for hosting this event. We would also like to thank the Ministry of Children and Families, The RCMP and Yellowhead Community Services for sending representatives to show the students the faces of the local resources.

“The intent is to help create a male peer culture climate whereby the abuse of girls and women will be seen as totally sociably unacceptable,” B.C. Lions and Ending Violence Association of B.C.

