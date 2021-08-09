Be careful of coyotes warns the City of Pitt Meadows

A coyote and a pup on a trail in Pitt Meadows. (Karen Calla/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is warning residents of coyotes on local trails.

At least one report has come in to the city of coyotes on the trails near Mitchell Park.

In an online post the city is asking residents to be cautious, to leash their pets and keep children close at all times.

On August 6, Pitt Meadows resident Karen Calla said a coyote “mama” ran at her and her leashed dog while they were walking along a trail from Harris Road towards Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Calla made lots of noise and big gestures but it didn’t seem to scare the adult coyote. She could see at least one pup on the trail.

READ MORE: Security camera shows coyotes walking down Maple Ridge street

Calla related her eperience on Facebook to warn others to be careful.

“While my experience was a bit scary, I just wanted to warn others to give the coyote family some space so everyone stays safe,” explained Calla.

“They have been squeezed into the small green margins that remain of their larger habitats and they need to defend them to raise their pups,” she continued.

A pack of coyotes attacked a woman hiking in Mission earlier this year. And in Stanley Park this year, multiple people have been attacked by coyotes, including a toddler, and in July four of the animals were euthanized.

READ: 4 coyotes euthanized following attack on toddler in Stanley Park

WildSafeBC a provincial organization that provides information to help people to help prevent human-wildlife conflicts, says on average the Conservation Officer Service gets around 1,100 coyote reports every year – most in urban areas around regions like the Lower Mainland and Central Okanagan. Reports can increase during breeding season, which begins in February.

ALSO: Woman walking dogs attacked, stalked by pack of coyotes on Mission trail

“Human-coyote conflicts can occur when they predate on young or small livestock or attack people’s pets,” reads their website, adding that while human attacks are rare, they can occur especially if coyotes become comfortable around humans and have received a food reward either through direct or indirect feeding.

All aggressive encounters with coyotes should be reported to Conservation at 1-877-952-7277.

The city has notified BC Conservation.

To learn more about coyote safety go to wildsafebc.com/coyote.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News