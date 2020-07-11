BCWS plans for woody debris burning in Esler area near Williams Lake

The debris is from wildfire risk reduction work

BC Wildfire Service crews will be burning debris piles in the Esler area beginning Monday, July 13, weather permitting. (Black Press media file photo)

Burning of woody debris for a second area near Williams Lake was announced by the BC Wildfire Service Friday.

Earlier this week, the BCWS confirmed it plans to burn debris resulting in wildfire risk reduction work on Fox Mountain.

Read more: Wildfire crews to burn Fox Mountain fuel management woody debris

Plans are now underway to burn piles to eliminate available fuels that could potentially damage the nearby communication tower in an area north of Kallyn Road, beginning July 13, 2020 through August 7, 2020.

The burned piles are considered Category 2 open fires and will comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

BC Wildfire Service staff will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires at all times.

In order to minimize the amount of smoke generated, these piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation. The exact timing of these burns will depend on weather, site conditions, venting conditions, and snow cover.

