BCMEA steps up to advance trail network around Kaien Island

Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society will benefit trails users with regular maintenance upkeep after BC Maritime Employers Association donated $3,000 to trail operations on Oct. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreational Society (KTS) will benefit from a $3,000 donation by the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), announced on Oct. 8.

The investment from the BCMEA will be used for operational duties like protecting and maintaining trails on Kaien Island such as Rushbrook, Sean Carlson, president of the trail society, told The Northern View.

Mike Leonard, president and CEO of the BC Maritime Employers Association, said the organization recognizes the importance of accessible, trail-based recreation to residents of Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

“Through the hard work of the Kaien Trails Society and its partner agencies, routes like the Rushbrook Trail have been restored and have become extremely popular. Day in and day out, we support B.C. trade and labour, but we also know how important it is to invest in the communities where our waterfront workforce lives,” Leonard said.

Carlson said the support of the BCMEA means that trails will get the ongoing maintenance they need when they need them,

“We recognize that safe trail access is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. Sometimes Prince Rupert’s extreme climate deals us challenges to their accessibility, but the BCMEA is helping us move mountains,” Carlson said.

The trial society has some new trail projects in the works that may be announced in the next couple of months.

“Our focus right now is on the Cloudberry Trail which will connect the civic center with Tall Trees trailhead,” Carlson said.

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ

SendÂ K-JÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View