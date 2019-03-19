BCLC changes policy after White Rock shredding co.’s alleged privacy breach

Procedural change comes after company allegedly left casino playing cards exposed to the public

The CEO of ShredWise, which has came under fire after allegations were made that the White Rock company left sensitive documents exposed to the public, maintains that the allegations are untrue said he has filed a report with the RCMP.

“The allegations that we store unshredded documents in bins at our truck site are simply untrue and I can tell you that in the past week, we’ve since uncovered clear evidence that supports what we’ve maintained all along – that our procedures were deliberately contravened in this instance,” ShredWise CEO Tino Fluckiger wrote to Peace Arch News.

“No documents, casino cards or any other papers should ever be in our inventory of empty collection bins which we give our customers to use.”

Fluckigner said his company has turned the matter over to the RCMP.

“So with a police investigation underway I can’t say much more.”

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has made changes to its policy after troves of used casino cards were allegedly left exposed to the public by a White Rock shredding company.

An anonymous Twitter account posted photos of Grand Villa Casino playing cards, along with sensitive personal documents, which allegedly weren’t properly shredded by White Rock’s ShredWise company.

In a separate instance, News1130 reported that it was alerted by a whistleblower of bins of unshredded documents and piles of intact Grand Villa Casino cards in a Surrey truck park parking lot.

The radio-station also reported it found sensitive medical documents. Fraser Health has said that it does not use ShredWise’s services.

BCLC media officer Matt Lee told PAN via email Tuesday that BCLC has directed Grand Villa to replace all playing cards with a new series in order to mitigate the possibility of discarded, intact playing cards being put into play.

“Out of an abundance of caution, BCLC directed all B.C. casinos to cease the shredding of used playing cards by contracted document shredding services until further notice,” Lee wrote to PAN.

“Service providers may use alternatives including drilling with standard card-punching equipment or industrial incineration in accordance with BCLC standards for the secure destruction of gambling supplies. BCLC has verified that no other B.C. gambling and entertainment facilities use Shredwise to destroy gambling supplies.”