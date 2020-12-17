BCE grades three and four raise over $2000 for local Food Bank

The BCE kids in grade 3 and 4 delivered their food to the Bella Coola Community Support Society on Dec. 16 (Colleen O'Shea photo)

By Lexi Gunderson and Grace McCartney

On December 9, the grade 3 and 4 classes went around Bella Coola asking for donations for the Food Bank. They wanted to help people in need during the giving season. They collected the food and money from local businesses and organizations on December 16.

They raised $2197 dollars and a lot of food. Thanks to all of the business that donated to the Food Bank. The Co-Op, RCMP, Thunderbird, Kopas, Credit Union, hospital, career center, hardware store, post office, liquor store, Bella Café, Freddy’s, and the hatchery all contributed. The kids are delivering food to the Bella Coola Community Support Society at 11:30 today (Dec. 17).

Coast Mountain News