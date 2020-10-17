(File photo)

BCCDC reports new COVID-19 case on Kelowna flight

WestJet flight 182 from Kelowna to Calgary had a case of COVID-19 on board Oct. 10

A flight from Kelowna was carrying a passenger infected with COVID-19 earlier this month.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported a case of the virus on WestJet flight 182, which flew from Kelowna to Calgary on Oct. 10.

The BCCDC said rows one to four were affected, and advises the people in those rows to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms appear.

It was the second reported case on a WestJet flight in Calgary that day, as flight 192 to Victoria was also added to the CDC’s COVID-19 flight exposure list.

The last time the BCCDC reported a COVID-19 exposure on a Kelowna flight was for a Sept. 23 Air Canada flight from Vancouver.

