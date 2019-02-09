BC winter tick survey underway

The Province is looking for help from the public to collect data on tick infestation in moose

The provincial government’s annual Moose Winter Tick Survey is underway and officials are looking for help from the public to send in data about moose who may be suffering from hair loss due to tick infestation.

“The hair loss is easily spotted from a distance – and that’s where you come in,” says the BC Wildlife website. “By filling out a simple form and providing you observations of moose in the field, you can help biologists build the database they need to effectively monitor and – eventually address – the problem.”

The survey can be completed online at www.gov.bc.ca/wildlifehealth/mooseticksurvey or the forms can be downloaded, filled out and emailed to FLNRMooseTickSurvey@gov.bc.ca. Participants can also call 877-952-7277 to report animals that may be in distress.