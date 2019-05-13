BC Wildlife Federation elects a new president

"It's time government and industry recognize that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected"

Kelowna’s Bill Bosch was elected president of the BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) for the second time, this past weekend.

Bosch served his first term as president between 2012 and 2014. Having also been the treasurer of the BCWF, his background with the Federation helped him win the popular vote.

READ MORE: Rain on the way for the Cariboo Chilcotin starting Monday night

“It’s time government and industry recognized that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected and our board is going to take this on,” said Bosch in a press release.

READ MORE: An excellent tool for a roadside photographer

Two hundred people attended at the 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention elected the 2019-2020 Board of Directors and executives. Dave Carleton from Summerland, Chuck Zuckerman from Port Coquitlam will both serve as vice presidents, while Nelson’s Harvey Andrusak moves to past president and Alison Carleton of Summerland will run the treasury.

The BCWF is an advocacy group that aims to ensure the preservation of B.C.’s environment.