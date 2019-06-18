BC Wildfire Service Map.

BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo

The fires are located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake

  • Jun. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to two new wildfires in the South Cariboo area on June 18.

A 3.5-hectare wildfire near Drewry Lake, 30 kilometres northeast of Lone Butte, and a .009 hectare-wildfire just north of Greeny Lake.

An air tanker and one piece of heavy equipment are responding to the Drewry Lake fire. An aerial assessment has been completed and 23 firefighters are responding.

A three-person initial attack crew is en route to the Greeny Lake fire.

Smoke may be visible to the surrounding communities and Highway 97, however, both fires are not threatening any communities or structures at this time.

They are also expected to be lightning caused.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

