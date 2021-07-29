BC Wildfire Service issues new area restriction order for Cutoff Creek fire north of Big Bend Arm

An area restriction order for the vicinity of the Cutoff Creek wildfire will remain in place until Sept 30, 2021, or until it is rescinded. (BC Wildfire Service image)

A new area restriction order for the Cutoff Creek wildfire southwest of Vanderhoof is in effect.

BC Wildfire Service said in an information bulletin Wednesday, July 28 the size of the area reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where there is ongoing fire suppression activities.

This latest area restriction order, according to Prince George Fire Centre communications specialist, Sharon Nickel has additional area to the southeast of Knewstubb Lake and a different boundary in the northeast.

It also has nine geographic points for the boundaries compared to the area restriction order issued Thursday, July 8 at five.

The area restriction order will remain in place until September 30, 2021, or until it is rescinded.

Individuals must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of a designated official unless:

travelling to or from their principle residence;

using a highway as defined in the Highway Act;

travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

On Thursday, July 29, the Cutoff Creek fire located two kilometres north of Big Bend Arm was classified as being held.

An evacuation alert was rescinded in its entirety July 26 by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Saik’uz First Nation.

“With the warming and drying trend in the forecast, it would be reasonable to expect some drying of forest fuels,” Nickel said.

“BC Wildfire Service encourages individuals who may be travelling to stay aware of current fire danger ratings for the area they are visiting even with the campfire ban rescind.”

