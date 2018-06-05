BC Wildfire Service: Headway on Allie Lake and Xusum Creek wildfires

Smoke from the Allie Lake wildfire as seen last month. BC Wildfire Service photo.

The cooler temperatures and increase in precipitation, means crews have been able to make considerable headway in containing the Allie Lake Wildfire and the Xusum Creek wildfire, according to a release by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Allie Lake wildfire, 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, remains at 2,739 hectares, 100 per cent contained and “being held.”

“The BC Wildfire Service has 66 personnel on site today. They are patrolling the fire and actively extinguishing hot spots.”

The BC Wildfire Service does not expect this fire to spread beyond its existing boundaries and the area restriction that had been implemented for this wildfire is now rescinded, according to the release.

“Any area damaged by a wildfire can pose potential safety hazards. The BC Wildfire Service advises members of the public to keep away from such areas while firefighting operations are still active.”

The Xusum Creek wildfire, about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, is at 483 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service has 40 personnel working to extinguish hot spots and one helicopter on site today for that fire.

“Successful suppression efforts and favourable weather conditions have decreased the need to use air support and heavy equipment on this fire. This fire is not threatening any communities.”

However, it is still classified as “out of control” because due to the steep terrain, crews are unable to fully extinguish it along its top edge. Firefighters are unable to work in this upper area due to its inaccessibility and related safety concerns.

“As a result, the BC Wildfire Service is taking a “modified response” approach to this incident. This means that personnel are actively monitoring the fire, and have established trigger points that will prompt further action if the fire reaches those predetermined parameters. The BC Wildfire Service has set up a remote-controlled camera, with a view of the upper slope of the fire site, to help monitor fire activity in that area.”

Although the region has been experiencing cooler temperatures and more rainfall, it is vital for the public to be cautious with campfire use, and any other activity that could potentially ignite a wildfire, according to the release.

