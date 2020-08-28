BC Wildfire Service conducts planned ignition ahead of Doctor Creek fire

The BC Wildfire Service continues to battle the Doctor Creek Fire near Canal Flats.

Yesterday crews conducted a planned ignition to help contain the southwest perimeter of the fire.

In their update Friday morning, the Wildfire Service said that the planned ignition helped create a controlled, fuel-free area ahead of the fire to prevent it spreading further. On Friday, crews were working to cool the perimeter where the ignition occurred.

Work continued Friday on the construction of control lines north of Doctor Creek. Helicopters that bucket water onto areas of increased fire activity continued to support ground crews and heavy equipment was working on a guard in the southwest portion of the fire. Smoke tends to settle in the valleys near the fire overnight, which has delayed helicopter start times in recent days, the update says.

Currently, it is too smoky to accurately map the fire, which was at 4594 hectares on Thursday.

Weather forecasts for the Doctor Creek wildfire area call for warm temperatures with increasing and gusty winds possible on Friday, August 28. Winds are expected to continue Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity.

There are currently 125 fire fighters, eight helicopters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment on the fire.

In order to support the response efforts and to protect the safety of the public and firefighting personnel, an area restriction is in effect for the Doctor Creek wildfire.

Kimberley Bulletin