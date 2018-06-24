BC Wildfire Service battling blaze south of Anahim Lake

The estimated size of the fire, as of Sunday morning was 40 hectares

Smoke from Nimpo Lake, taken from the Highway at the Nimpo Lake Store. (Ted Hlokoff photos)

The BC Wildfire Service is battling a blaze 37 kilometres south of Anahim Lake.

The estimated size of the fire, located northeast of Stewart Lake, as of Sunday morning was 40 hectares, and the fire is currently listed as being out of control.

The #BCwildfire Northeast of Stewart Lake in the #Cariboo Fire Centre is producing a significant amount of smoke, which is drifting north to the communities of Nimpo and Charlotte Lake. Find more information about this fire on our fires of note page: https://t.co/mtO2cFuwuW pic.twitter.com/aoJ5inpwCW — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 24, 2018

The fire, discovered Friday, is producing a significant amount of smoke, which is drifting north to the communities of Nimpo and Charlotte Lake.

Thirty-six firefighters and three helicopters have been deployed to battle the wildfire. Airtankers and skimmers are also on site.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Cariboo Fire Centre has had 60 new fire starts since Wednesday.

They said initial attack has been exceptionally successful and 45 of those fires have now been called out.