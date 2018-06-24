Smoke from Nimpo Lake, taken from the Highway at the Nimpo Lake Store. (Ted Hlokoff photos)

BC Wildfire Service battling blaze south of Anahim Lake

The estimated size of the fire, as of Sunday morning was 40 hectares

The BC Wildfire Service is battling a blaze 37 kilometres south of Anahim Lake.

The estimated size of the fire, located northeast of Stewart Lake, as of Sunday morning was 40 hectares, and the fire is currently listed as being out of control.

The fire, discovered Friday, is producing a significant amount of smoke, which is drifting north to the communities of Nimpo and Charlotte Lake.

Thirty-six firefighters and three helicopters have been deployed to battle the wildfire. Airtankers and skimmers are also on site.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Cariboo Fire Centre has had 60 new fire starts since Wednesday.

They said initial attack has been exceptionally successful and 45 of those fires have now been called out.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing man located north of Williams Lake
Next story
VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (Updated)

Just Posted

Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

  • 10 hours ago

 

BC Wildfire Service battling blaze south of Anahim Lake

 

Balancing immediate migrant concerns with long-term perspective

 

100 Mile House school encouraging families to read throughout the summer

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read