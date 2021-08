BC Wildfire service personnel are attacking a spot-sized fire north of Grindrod

According to the fire service, the Violet Creek wildfire is southeast of Mara Meadows Provincial Park. It was discovered late Monday, Aug. 9. Local firefighters initially responded to the fire, estimated to be less than a hectare in size. BC Wildfire Service firefighters have since taken over the firefighting effort.

