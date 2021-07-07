BC Wildfire Service and Vanderhoof Fire Department team up to douse hayfield fire

A fire in Vanderhoof sparked by an overheated bailer bearing was brought under control by a joint response late Tuesday afternoon, July 6.

As the temperature reached above 30C, combined with a slight wind, the fire spread quickly to the windrows of hay and the field on Gulbranson Road off Sturgeon Point Road.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) initially responded with an initial attack crew and officer, as well as a helicopter with a ‘Bambi Bucket.’

Prince George Fire Centre fire information officer Alexandra Lane said that because the fire was within the Vanderhoof Fire Department’s jurisdiction, BCWS did not take control of the situation.

Fire chief Ian Leslie said the department responded to the wildland fire at 2:47 p.m. with one wildland unit, one engine, two tenders, one command vehicle and 16 firefighters.

“Both agencies worked together to contain the fire at four hectares,” Leslie said.

“Local farmers also assisted with water trucks and equipment.”

By 4:30 p.m. the Vanderhoof Fire Department was able to clear the scene.

Ten large hay bales were lost.

Leslie thanked the BC Wildfire VanJam Fire Zone for their support and the local fire department members for their quick response and dedication.

