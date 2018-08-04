BC Wildfire responds to two fires near Tulameen

  Aug. 4, 2018
BC Wildfire is responding to two fires near Tulameen, a resort town experiencing its biggest weekend of the year

According to Nicole Bonnett, information officer for Kamloops Fire Centre, a one-hectare fire near Cook Creek Road was being actioned by helicopters, water bombers and ground crews at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is approximately 2 km from Coalmont Road, which is the main access route to the area.

The second fire, at Roany Creek, is a spot fire. At time of writing helicopters and ground crews were on the way to that scene.

Bonnett said the Cook Creek fire was caused by lightening. There is no determined cause for the second, smaller blaze.

This weekend marks Tulameen Daze, a three-day event that attracts up to 4,000 people to that area.

Follow The Spotlight for updates as they are available.

