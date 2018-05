A spotter plane has flown over the fire to determine the size

Smoke is visible as crews respond to a wildfire on Fox Mountain

The Williams Lake Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service are responding to a wildfire on Fox Mountain.

A spotter plane is flying in circles over the location to determine the size of the fire.

It’s a scene reminiscent of last year, with the location appearing to be in the same spot as fires from the previous summer.

More to come.