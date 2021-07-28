BC Wildfire expands area restriction order for Thomas Creek fire

The updated restrictions are to protect the public and firefighters working in the area

An updated area restriction order has been issued by BC Wildfire for the Thomas Creek fire.

The size of the updated area restricted reflects the continued need to protect the public and firefighters in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities, stated BC Wildfire. This order applies mostly to Crown land.

The wildfire, that started July 11 above Okanagan Falls, is now listed at 7,918 hectares in size.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen still maintains 724 evacuation alerts for residents in Electoral Area D, and evacuation orders for eight properties including the Allendale Lake campground near the 201 Road where major fire activity has taken place.

