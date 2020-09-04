BC Wildfire assessing Lumby structure fire

Smoky skies spotted in the Lumby area around Trinity Valley Road

Lumby residents are reporting smoky skies linked to the possible burning of a structure Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Tammy Porisky - Facebook)

A structure fire burning outside the Lumby Fire Department’s area is the reason for smoky skies in the Lumby area Friday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service confirmed the structure fire off of Trinity Valley Road and is assessing the situation.

RCMP are on scene.

At around 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, an area resident said the road is closed and a structure was reportedly burning at around the 13-kilometre mark.

A Vernon Morning Star reporter is en route.

More information to come.

