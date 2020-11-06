BC VOTES: Chilliwack riding mail-in ballot counting begins today

Elections workers begin task of counting hundreds of thousands more votes across B.C.

Elections BC begins today, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, the job of counting hundreds of thousands mail-in ballots throughout the province. (Black Press Media File)

Results from the Oct. 24 provincial election will begin to trickle in today (Nov. 6).

In the Chilliwack riding, there are at least 5,058 voting packages to be counted, and that process begins at 10 a.m. Votes from 11,920 people in that riding were already counted on election day.

As it stands, BC NDP’s Dan Coulter earned 4,575 of those votes, or 38.39 per cent.

Incumbent MLA BC Liberal John Martin earned 3,511, or 29.46 per cent.

BC Conservative Diane Janzen earned 2,189, or 18.37 per cent.

Green candidate Tim Cooper had 10.86 per cent or 1,294 votes. Independent Josue Anderson earned 205 votes, and Libertarian Andrew Coombes earned 144.

Coulter has already been called the preliminary winner by many media outlets, based on projections.

Chilliwack’s mail-in and absentee ballots will be counted here in Chilliwack. Elections BC has said they will be updating results regularly throughout the process, and announcing ridings as the process carries out.

The number to be counted in the Chilliwack riding is fairly small compared to some others. The largest number is in Victoria-Beacon Hill, with 16,696 mail-in ballots – more than were tallied on election day.

Elections BC explains there are several different types of absentee ballots that are counted at final count, including ballots cast at district electoral offices and ballots cast outside the voter’s electoral district of residence. Results will be updated on the Elections BC website on an ongoing basis during the counting process, and at the end of each counting day. Counting is expected to continue until 6 p.m. each day until final count is complete, but counting hours may vary by district to ensure that final count is completed as soon as possible.

Results are available on the Elections BC website under the Provincial Elections tab.

