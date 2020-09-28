BC VOTES 2020: Provincial election will have familiar duo battling in Cariboo North

The two candidates who received the most votes in 2017 will both be running in Cariboo North again

This map from Elections BC shows the Cariboo North Electoral District. (Elections BC)

Cariboo North will see a familiar battle during the 2020 provincial election.

Both the incumbent, BC Liberal candidate Coralee Oakes, and NDP candidate Scott Elliott appear to be running for MLA.

Both ran in the 2017 election, with Oakes coming out on top.

Only Oakes has officially declared candidacy through Elections BC. Elliott’s name appears on a list of candidates the B.C. NDP sent out on Sept. 28.

Candidate nominations close Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., and the final list of candidates will be posted online at elections.bc.ca as soon as possible after nominations close.

No candidate has declared for the Conservative or Green parties, who both ran candidates in Cariboo North in 2017.

“We are working day and night to get the candidates list out,” an email from the Green Party reads.

While the election will end on Oct. 24, Elections BC says more than 400,000 residents have already requested a vote-by-mail ballot and estimates 35 per cent of ballots will be mailed in. Those ballots will not be counted until Nov. 6, meaning results could come a week after election day.

READ MORE: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

READ MORE: B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

