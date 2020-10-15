BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Kyle Delfing, BC Conservative

What do you think is the most important issue in this constituency and how do you propose to tackle it?

The street population, property destruction and crime that follows with it. There is no easy answer. I would sit down with all the ministries, police, city councils and any party that could add value to a conversation and initiate a local plan to tackle the problem from every angle simultaneously. I would take an active role in making sure we come to a positive conclusion to the issues promptly.

I would also work hard to encourage the government to work with the lumber industry to bring it back to life. Our logging community and mills support good jobs.

How will you advocate a robust COVID-19 economic recovery for small businesses in the North Okanagan?

A tourism tax credit would allow people who safely visit our B.C. tourist towns like Vernon this fall and winter to use it as a write off for a family vacation. I would ask the province to revisit restrictions and rules on gatherings and restaurants and bars to increase the hours of operations. We must work towards getting back to normal. Too many people have suffered over the last seven months.

To best serve our community, I would ask for input from our local businesses to see what they need to be sustainable and recover promptly.

With the rapid rise of overdose deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how will your party plan to handle the simultaneous opioid crisis?

The BC Conservative will review all aspects of health care policy, service and delivery. Such a review should examine opportunities for increased efficiency and develop mechanisms to ensure health care decisions are made in the best interests of patients and taxpayers, based on population and demographics, cost-effectiveness and patient outcomes.

This review would help the government better support the development of an efficient and affordable mental health and addiction initiative for British Columbians. I have been around addiction, I know it is not easy to fix the problem, but we must begin to do our best.

Health and safety are at the forefront of British Columbians’ minds. How will your party work to keep British Columbians safe throughout COVID-19?

British Columbians have done and continue to do a fantastic job following Dr. Henry’s recommendations. As citizens of the province, we have shown that when businesses, local governments and residents come together, we can change.

Now is the time we look to expand to include safe reopenings of recreation, businesses, sports and gaming. All while following the operational guidelines that have kept us moving forward.

Other parties have announced spending of billions of dollars while cutting billions in taxation. The Conservatives will work to assist the free enterprise in creating jobs and revenues.

