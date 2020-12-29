BC Transit tweaks some Greater Victoria services

Services adjusted for some of the region's schools

Service changes on some BC Transit routes will affect some schools, including Royal Bay Secondary School in Colwood and Claremont Secondary School in Saanich.

The service changes set to go into effect on Jan. 4 are aimed at improving service reliability, BC Transit said in a media release.

Students at Royal Bay will see extra service on routes 52, 59 and 60 to meet new midday bell times, and students at Claremont will see additional midday service on route 35.

“BC Transit works hard to match service with demand,” the release noted. “The service changes will see minor adjustments to service levels on routes throughout the transit system.”

Visit bctransit.com/Victoria, or pick up a Rider’s Guide for more information. You can find out when the next bus arrives in real-time at nextride.victoria.bctransit.com.

