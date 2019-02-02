BC Transit to start designing queue-jump lanes for West Shore

BC Transit can start finalizing designs for transit priority infrastructure along the Island Highway after being approved for $250,000 in funding this week.

The funding was approved at the Victoria Regional Transit Commission meeting on Tuesday.

BC Transit had to first seek approval in principle from municipal staff in Colwood and View Royal to move forward with design plans that will lead to the creation of bus lanes, queue jump lanes and transit signal priority for buses on the Island Highway.

READ MORE: Plans for bus queue-jump lanes in Colwood underway

Now that they have funding, BC Transit staff will be able to work with local governments to develop detailed engineering design plans and engage with stakeholders and West Shore community members for the project.

“We’re moving forward with transit priority treatments for the Island Highway corridor,” said Lindsay Taylor, a senior planner with BC Transit.

The plans for Colwood would include transit priority on the Island Highway at the intersections of Goldstream Avenue and Wale Road. Transit priority would involve equipping 55 buses with the proper equipment so they can interact with traffic signals.

READ MORE: Rapid transit on its way to the West Shore

Plans also include a southbound queue jump lane at Goldstream Avenue and the Island Highway/Sooke Road intersection, as well as northbound and southbound queue jump lanes at Wale Road and the Island Highway intersection.

In total, the estimated cost for the Colwood section is $2.3 million, according to a report submitted to the commission.

The $250,000 in funding that was just approved will go towards detailed design, community engagement and project management activities.

“We now have the budget to do the detailed designs of the corridor and work on that over the next year and a half with municipal partners to eventually make that a construction project,” Taylor said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter