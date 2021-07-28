BC Transit to require face coverings in the Central Okanagan

This comes after Interior Health reinstituted a mask mandate for the Central Okanagan

Face coverings are mandatory on BC Transit routes in the Central Okanagan starting Thursday, July 29.

The policy change impacts all routes and service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, route 90 between UBC Okanagan and Vernon, and route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. BC Transit will also be managing capcity on buses to maintain a comfortable environment for customers and driver.

“BC Transit appreciates the ongoing support of policies by customers in the Central Okanagan and connected communities, and encourage customers to direct any further questions to their local transit office,” said BC Transit in an emailed statement.

The change comes after Interior Health announced it would reinstitute mandatory mask policies for the Central Okanagan on Wednesday, July 29. It also comes after the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Central Okanagan.

