BC Transit starting service to new bus stop at Ruby Creek

Bus will stop at Yale First Nation's land on Highway 7 four times daily, in each direction

Starting Aug. 4 there will be a new stop at Ruby Creek along the Route 22 bus service, that will allow people to access Yale First Nation lands along Highway 7 for the first time using public transit.

The eastbound bus will stop at a new frontage road constructed by Yale First Nation including a bus shelter and pullout, which the nation funded at over $200,000, along Highway 7 at the nation’s Lukseetsissum (IR 9) land. The westbound stop will be across the road from the eastbound stop.

BC Transit will be making four daily stops there, in each direction, from Monday through Saturday.

“Having this option will provide opportunity for our community members to travel safely between communities and tend to personal needs – be it shopping for groceries, getting to work in town or visiting with loved ones elsewhere,” stated Steven Patterson, who manages lands, natural resources and economic development for the nation. “It will also allow those that live away from home to reunite with their family here, to attend community functions having the comfort and safety knowing that they will always have a safe ride back home and will never be stranded again.”

Hope’s Mayor Peter Robb stated that the transit stop was a welcome addition to the regional transport system. “Our goal is to connect our regional and First Nations communities together,” he stated.

The area where the bus loop is constructed is also slated to house a new business for Yale First Nation, an Indigenous Bloom cannabis dispensary. The transit stop will allow the approximately eight staff of the new venture, as well as customers from surrounding communities, to access the area.

For a complete bus schedule, see bctransit.com and search for Route 22 Hope.

